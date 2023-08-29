Foxtrot pays homage to Chicago with new 'Chicago Hot Dog Chips'

Some new chips are coming out just in time for Labor Day.

Foxtrot, a popular snack company, has released a new flavor called "Chicago Hot Dog Chips." The chips capture the essence of the classic Chicago-style hot dog.

And of course, there's no ketchup flavor on the chips. Instead, Foxtrot describes the taste as a "flavor blast of tangy mustard, sharp onion, hot sport pepper, poppy seed, briny pickle, and that classic fire-grilled smokiness."

You can purchase the chips online, and they cost about $5 per bag.