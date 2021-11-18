Frankfort fire: One found dead in the blaze
FRANKFORT - A person was found dead in a suburban Frankfort home after a large fire Thursday morning, according to the Frankfort Fire Protection District.
Multiple reports of a fire in the 11200 of Patrick Court began to come in after 6 a.m. Officials said they arrived at the scene and found the rear of the large, ranch-styled home engulfed in flames.
Upon a search of the property, officials said a body was found. No other injuries were reported.
Officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.