From Freddy Krueger to Victor Creel: Robert Englund discusses 'Stranger Things' role

Stranger Things fans caught a glimpse of a familiar movie icon in the latest season, A Nightmare on Elm Street star Robert Englund -- Freddy Krueger himself -- guest starred in a pivotal role.

The legendary horror actor stars as Victor Creel, a man imprisoned for a brutal murder -- and his character's opening shot, a finger scratching against a table, is a subtle nod to his infamous Elm Street villain, the actor told FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton.

"(Director) Shawn Levy was insistent that I do this scratching business and it kind of threw me a little bit," Englund said. "By doing that, we got over the Freddy thing, the Freddy apprehension. And now I can be Victor Creel."

Englund can be seen in the fourth season of Stranger Things, streaming now on Netflix.