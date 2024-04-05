You could get free admission this weekend to some of Chicago's top cultural attractions --- here's how

Bank of America, Merrill, and Bank of America Private Bank are offering their cardholders an exclusive opportunity this weekend.

On both Saturday and Sunday, cardholders can enjoy complimentary general admission to seven cultural attractions across the Chicago area.

The participating cultural institutions include:

Adler Planetarium

Art Institute of Chicago

DuSable Museum of African American History

Illinois Holocaust Museum & Educational Center (Skokie)

Museum of Contemporary Art

Museum of Science and Industry, Chicago (Sundays only)

The Morton Arboretum (Lisle)

The Art Institute of Chicago lions have been removed for cleaning. They will be steam cleaned and get a wax coating. Here is the Art Institute without the lions in Chicago, Illinois on July 09, 2022. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images) Expand

This initiative, known as Museums on Us, grants Bank of America cardholders free access during the first full weekend of every month to cultural attractions in the Chicago area.

Bank of America says the initiative is meant to foster cultural appreciation and promote accessibility to the arts.