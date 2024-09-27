Free gas and groceries: Dr. Willie Wilson to host another giveaway in Chicago

The Brief Dr. Willie Wilson will host a gas and grocery giveaway in Chicago on Oct. 5 to help residents facing high prices. Participants will receive $50 worth of free gas and/or a $25 grocery card, which must be used the same day. The event will take place at several gas stations and grocery stores across the city and one in suburban Hinsdale.



Chicago businessman and philanthropist Dr. Willie Wilson will host another gas and grocery giveaway on October 5 to help local residents manage rising fuel and food costs.

Dr. Wilson will provide $50 worth of gas to participants at select gas stations and $25 grocery cards at participating stores. The giveaway is on a first-come, first-serve basis, and the grocery cards must be used the same day.

"While inflation has cooled to 2.5%, overall food prices are up 28 percent since 2019. Our citizens are still struggling from high gasoline and grocery prices. Gas prices are volatile and higher in Illinois because of the taxes on gasoline. Food insecurity remains a problem in Chicago and Cook County," Dr. Wilson said in a statement. "This is my 16th Gas Giveaway in the Chicagoland area. I am proud to do my part to help ease the pain many of our senior citizens and others experience from high prices."

The event will take place at 14 gas stations starting at 7 a.m., including locations in Chicago and Hinsdale, and at four grocery stores across Chicago with start times between 9 a.m. and noon.

Gas Stations

Shell, 210 East Ogden Avenue, Hinsdale

BP, 750 N. Wells, Chicago

Citgo, 1745 W. Foster, Chicago

Citgo, 1345 N. Pulaski, Chicago

Super Save, 48 E. Garfield Blvd., Chicago

Marathon, 340 S. Sacramento, Chicago

Phillips 76, 7601 S. Jeffrey Blvd., Chicago

BP, 7850 S. King Drive, Chicago

Clark, 1400 E. 87th Street, Chicago

Mobil, 850 E. 63rd Street, Chicago

Amoco, 4402 W. Roosevelt Road, Chicago

Exxon, 10644 S. Halsted, Chicago

Shell, 4721 N. Elston, Chicago

Marathon, 4751 W. Harrison Street, Chicago

Grocery Stores