Free gas and groceries: Dr. Willie Wilson to host another giveaway in Chicago
CHICAGO - Chicago businessman and philanthropist Dr. Willie Wilson will host another gas and grocery giveaway on October 5 to help local residents manage rising fuel and food costs.
Dr. Wilson will provide $50 worth of gas to participants at select gas stations and $25 grocery cards at participating stores. The giveaway is on a first-come, first-serve basis, and the grocery cards must be used the same day.
"While inflation has cooled to 2.5%, overall food prices are up 28 percent since 2019. Our citizens are still struggling from high gasoline and grocery prices. Gas prices are volatile and higher in Illinois because of the taxes on gasoline. Food insecurity remains a problem in Chicago and Cook County," Dr. Wilson said in a statement. "This is my 16th Gas Giveaway in the Chicagoland area. I am proud to do my part to help ease the pain many of our senior citizens and others experience from high prices."
The event will take place at 14 gas stations starting at 7 a.m., including locations in Chicago and Hinsdale, and at four grocery stores across Chicago with start times between 9 a.m. and noon.
Getty Images
Gas Stations
- Shell, 210 East Ogden Avenue, Hinsdale
- BP, 750 N. Wells, Chicago
- Citgo, 1745 W. Foster, Chicago
- Citgo, 1345 N. Pulaski, Chicago
- Super Save, 48 E. Garfield Blvd., Chicago
- Marathon, 340 S. Sacramento, Chicago
- Phillips 76, 7601 S. Jeffrey Blvd., Chicago
- BP, 7850 S. King Drive, Chicago
- Clark, 1400 E. 87th Street, Chicago
- Mobil, 850 E. 63rd Street, Chicago
- Amoco, 4402 W. Roosevelt Road, Chicago
- Exxon, 10644 S. Halsted, Chicago
- Shell, 4721 N. Elston, Chicago
- Marathon, 4751 W. Harrison Street, Chicago
Grocery Stores
- 9AM: Cermak Fresh Market, 3311 W. 26th Street, Chicago
- 10AM: Montrose Deli, 6601 W. Irving Park Road, Chicago
- 11AM: Seafood City Supermarket, 5033 N. Elston Ave., Chicago
- 12PM: Shop & Save Market, 6312 N. Nagle Ave., Chicago