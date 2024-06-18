Emagine Theaters offers free movie tickets for Educator Appreciation Month

Emagine Theaters is giving out free movie tickets to educators in celebration of Educator Appreciation Month in July.

All educators and school staff can stop by any Emagine Theater on Wednesdays in July to receive one free movie ticket.

Educators and school staff must show proper identification or proof of school employment for a ticket. The free ticket is only valid for showtimes before 5 p.m. on the day of purchase.

Free tickets can only be purchased in-person at the box office.

The promotion is only valid at participating locations in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Emagine Frankfort (Google Street View)

The following Emagine Theaters in Illinois are participating locations:

The Emagine Theaters in Geneva Lakes, Wisconsin and Portage, Indiana are also participating in the promotion.

For a full list of locations and showtimes, visit the Emagine Theaters website.