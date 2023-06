You can get your pet microchipped for free this weekend in DuPage County.

DuPage County Animal Services is hosting a free clinic Saturday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the county's animal shelter. No appointment is necessary.

Shelter officials say they'll work to get to as many pets as possible.

All dogs must be leashed, and all cats must be in carriers.