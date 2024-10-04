3 arrested after burglarizing freight train on SW Side: police

Three people were arrested after allegedly burglarizing a railcar Thursday night on Chicago's Southwest Side.

Railroad police called on CPD to help arrest four people who were wanted for burglarizing a freight train car around 10:50 p.m. in the 3700 block of South Pulaski Road.

The four suspects fled with two of them going into the canal in an attempt to evade police. The CPD marine unit, K9 unit and the police helicopter assisted in the search for the suspects.

Three of the suspects were taken into custody with the fourth still at-large. No injuries were reported.

Area One detectives are investigating. Police said charges are pending.