Freight train frustrations: Alderman says trains sitting still, blocking fire and medical services

Freight trains are once again stopping for long periods of time in the Beverly and Mount Greenwood areas, blocking people and vehicles.

The local alderman who complained about it at a congressional hearing says it's only gotten worse as the economy recovers and more freight is rolling through Chicago.

Ald. Matt O'Shea notes the train that suddenly stopped Monday was sitting for about 43 minutes right next to a Chicago firehouse on 11th Street. It also blocked 95th Street, regularly used by South Side ambulances racing to the trauma center at Christ Advocate Hospital.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

"We're gonna have a catastrophic incident here where somebody on the South Side of Chicago being transported to the trauma center, that they're gonna have turn back. They can't get there," O’Shea said.

The alderman is angry that CSX freight trains suddenly ground to a halt right in front of him during Monday morning's rush hour and remained stalled there between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m.

After being stranded on the wrong side of the tracks, one bicyclist made the reckless decision to crawl under one of the train cars.

SIGN UP FOR EMAIL UPDATES FROM FOX 32 NEWS

Engine Company 92 on 111th Street, which serves communities on both sides of the tracks, was also once again blocked in.

"I've recently been contacted by many members of the Chicago Fire Department that work at the fire station saying, ‘alderman, what are you doing about this," O’Shea said. "And the problem, Mike, is CSX railroad, that's a federal issue."

Advertisement

O'Shea says a CSX spokesperson blamed Monday's 43-minute street blockage on a conflict with Metra commuter trains. He says they need to coordinate better.