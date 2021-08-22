'Friends of Chicago River' hold 'Float Party' to highlight improved cleanliness of river water

article

Sunday, it was time to have fun on a river that many Chicago-area residents have long avoided.

The "Friends of the Chicago River" hosted a "Summer Float Party" in Skokie to highlight how much cleaner the water has become in recent years. Volunteers and politicians hopped on inflatable rafts and paddled around.

The group said that "significant progress" has been made in cleaning up Chicago-area waterways, and that water quality standards now make much of the river system safe enough to swim in.

