Funeral held for CPS student Jamari Dent, who died after allegedly being bullied at school

A funeral was held on Tuesday for Jamari Dent, the 13-year-old who died earlier this month from complications he suffered from a suicide attempt after family says he was bullied.

Jamari suffered permanent brain damage as when he attempted to die by suicide on Feb. 18, 2019, when he was in the fourth grade, according to the family. He could no longer walk or talk, and needed a breathing tube, his mother has said.

At the funeral, one of his friends said he promises in Jamari's memory that he will speak out against bullying. The friend's mother shared a funny story recounted by her son about the first time he met Jamari:

"I met Jamari when I was 7 or 8 years old. I remember his words were 'Dang dude, why you so short.' He said, 'It's okay though, you can still play with me, and my sisters can play with your sisters so they won't get on my nerves.'"

A lawsuit filed by the family claims Jamari’s suicide attempt could have been prevented if officials hadn’t ignored his mother’s pleas to protect her son.

At Evers Elementary and later at Carter G. Woodson Elementary, Jamari suffered bullying that Chicago Public Schools faculty and the administration either ignored or contributed to, according to the federal lawsuit, which is still pending.