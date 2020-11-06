Garage burglaries reported in Avondale, Logan Square and Lake View

Chicago police are warning residents of a string of garage burglaries reported last month in Avondale, Logan Square and Lake View.

In each incident, people forced their way into a garage and stole items before fleeing the scene, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The break-ins happened:

Between 10 p.m. Oct. 22 and 6:45 a.m. Oct. 23 in the 2900 block of North Washtenaw Avenue;

About 3:30 a.m. Oct. 23 in the 2700 block of North California Avenue;

About 12:30 a.m. Oct. 30 in the 2800 block of North Sawyer Avenue; and

Between 9 p.m. Oct. 30 and 4:30 p.m. Oct. 31 in the 2700 block of West Barry Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives 312-746-7394.