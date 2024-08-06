Garrett Popcorn unveils Pumpkin Spice CaramelCrisp flavor

In celebration of its upcoming 75th anniversary, Garrett Popcorn Shops is introducing a new seasonal flavor, Pumpkin Spice CaramelCrisp.

This limited edition offering blends the company's signature CaramelCrisp with a mix of autumnal spices including cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and clove.

Pumpkin Spice CaramelCrisp will be available from August 12 to 25 at Garrett's flagship location on 625 N. Michigan Avenue in Chicago and at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg. Fans can also order the flavor in a Classic Tin size from the company's website, starting August 12.

Pumpkin Spice CaramelCrisp | Garrett Popcorn Shops

Since its founding in 1949 by Gladys Garrett, the brand's CaramelCrisp has been a staple, originating from a secret recipe crafted in her home kitchen and passed down through generations. The introduction of pumpkin spice marks a bold evolution of this classic recipe as Garrett Popcorn Shops gears up for its 75th-anniversary festivities.

Another seasonal treat for Halloween will be launched in October, the company said in a press release.