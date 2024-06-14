Garrett Popcorn, NASCAR Chicago Street Race to release limited-edition tin

Garrett Popcorn Shops and the NASCAR Chicago Street Race will partner to release an officially licensed, limited-edition popcorn tin design.

The commemorative gift will be sold at Chicago Garrett Popcorn Shops and online on their website .

Garrett Popcorn will also be available for attendees to purchase at concessions during the Street Race weekend.

"Garrett Popcorn Shops are known for their signature Chicago recipes, and we're thrilled to welcome them back to Grant Park during the Chicago Street Race Weekend this summer," Julie Giese, Chicago Street Race President said.

Garrett Popcorn's NASCAR Street Race Special-Edition Tin

The tin can be filled with CaramelCrisp and CheeseCorn or a mixture of both, known as the world-famous Garrett Mix.