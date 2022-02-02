Gary man arrested for allegedly dealing crack, heroin from his residence

article

A man has been arrested after allegedly dealing crack and heroin in Gary, Indiana.

The Lake County Drug Task Force conducted a three-month investigation of crack and heroin dealing from a residence in Gary, and on Tuesday, narcotic investigators executed a search warrant at 804 Johnson St.

As a result of the investigation, 42-year-old Gregory Jones was arrested and taken into custody.

Charges are pending against Jones for possession and dealing of heroin and cocaine.

Narcotics investigators confiscated money, heroin, crack cocaine and other items attributed to the investigation, authorities said.

"Investigations like this one go a long way toward helping to make our streets safer by incarcerating those suspected of poisoning our neighborhoods with illegal drugs. As sheriff, I will continue to dedicate personnel and resources to make a difference," said Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.

The case remains under investigation.