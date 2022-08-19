Gary woman calls for awareness in Chicago as her grandson's been missing for 7 years

A Gary family is renewing calls for the return of their missing loved ones.

A grandmother of a missing Gary boy was at Daley plaza Friday calling for awareness for her grandson and other missing children.

Last month marked seven years since the disappearance of King Walker. New renderings from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children show what they believe he would look like at 9 years old.

An age progression photo shows what King Walker might look like today. (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The boy's grandmother says he left home with his aunt, Diamond Bynum, who has special needs. She was 21 years old at the time.

The two still haven't been located.

Diamond Bynum (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

"If you can imagine your loved ones missing for seven entire years and you not know where they are or if they are still alive or not, it’s a horrible feeling," said Lashann Walker.

The family remains hopeful that the two will return.