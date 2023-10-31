Girl, 14, reported missing from East Garfield Park

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing over two weeks ago from East Garfield Park.

Mallarie Walker was last seen on Oct. 13 near the corner of Gladys and Springfield avenues, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Walker is 5-foot-3, 140 pounds with brown eyes and black braids. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black jeans.

Police said Walker suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Anyone with information on Walker's whereabouts is asked to contact Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8251.