'Give me everything': Chicago men charged with Valentine's Day robbery of T-Mobile store

Two Chicago men are facing felony charges for stealing merchandise from a cellphone store in west suburban Carol Stream on Valentine's Day.

Diamante Williams, 24, and Jonathan Bullard, 28, appeared in bond court Thursday in connection with the Feb. 14 robbery of the T-Mobile store, located at 724 West Army Trail Road, according to DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin.

According to prosecutors, Williams, Bullard and another individual entered the store wearing ski masks about 4 p.m. and approached a male clerk.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

As the clerk was checking inventory behind the counter, prosecutors said Bullard pushed him against a wall and told him to "give me everything."

Williams and the third suspect then began taking merchandise and money from the cash register while Bullard led the clerk to another cash register and ordered him to "open it right now," prosecutors said. Bullard and the third suspect then took money from that register.

(L-R) Jonathan Bullard, 28, and Diamante Williams, 24. (DuPage County Prosecutors Office)

Prosecutors said Bullard then dragged the clerk into the rear of the store by his sweatshirt and ordered him to open a locked vault, but the clerk was unable to open it.

Bullard then punched the clerk in the face and fled the store along with Williams and the third suspect, prosecutors said.

Williams and Bullard were arrested by Chicago police later the same day.

Prosecutors said the suspects stole three iPhones, approximately $250 in cash and the clerk's car keys.

"It is alleged that these two men and an accomplice, traveled to DuPage County and violently robbed a business, stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise and cash," Berlin said. "Additionally, one of the men allegedly punched an innocent man, who was trying to make an honest living, in the face."

SIGN UP FOR EMAIL UPDATES FROM FOX 32 NEWS

Bullard was charged with one felony count of robbery and one felony count of aggravated battery. His bond was set at $350,000, according to prosecutors. Williams was charged with one felony count of robbery and bond was set at $300,000.

Advertisement

Bullard's next court date is March 23 and Williams will return to court on March 24.