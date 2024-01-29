Disturbing video captures student attack at Glenside Middle School

A shocking incident of student-on-student assault, believed to be fueled by bullying and bigotry, was recorded on multiple cellphone cameras inside Glenside Middle School in Glendale Heights.

Instead of intervening, a crowd of students watched as a male student attacked a female classmate, pushing her violently into a locker and causing her to fall to the floor. The videos were shared on social media with some students using laughing emojis.

The victim, a student who recently moved to Glendale Heights from Saudi Arabia, speaks no English and wears a hijab. Advocacy group CAIR Chicago has labeled the attack as both bullying and bigotry.

Glendale Heights Superintendent Joseph Williams assured parents in a statement, "The police have been involved from the moment of the attack and are currently investigating this matter. We are working with our legal council to ensure that the students responsible for this misconduct are held fully accountable for their actions."

While the incident has prompted community concern, Queen Bee 16 School District, to which Glenside Middle School belongs, has not yet provided information on the next steps in the investigation.