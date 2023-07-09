Good News Guarantee: Former Michelin Star chef Nick Fron now running bakery from family's kitchen

A former Michelin star chef who has catered to rock stars is now baking cookies.

Nick Fron has many badges of honor. One of his favorite: "The singer of Def Leppard loved my macaroons when we were on tour," he said from his Berwyn kitchen.

From hair bands to hair nets, Fron has made one rock star transition in life to the next. First, going on tour, catering, for some of the biggest musicians on the planet like Def Leppard, Stix, Tesla, Ozzie, the Chili Peppers and the Black Keys.

"The big one was Van Halen," he said. "I went on tour with them for three months. Never give them the brown M & M'S, that is very, very true."

Fron helped win two Michelin stars at Chicago restaurant Acadia, and one star each at Greenriver and Schwa.

"It was very stressful. It was like working 70, 80 hours a week. You would essentially wake up, go to work, work all day long, come home, go to sleep and then do it all over again," Fron said.

The North Aurora native’s life has since taken a quieter turn, as a home baker, where his family’s kitchen is his stage. Fron is the owner of "Insanely Awesome Bakery."

"It's nice with the state of Illinois' cottage food licenses that you can run a business out of your house without having to do all of the start-up expenses that you would if you had your own physical bakery somewhere else," said Fron’s wife, Karin Nangreave, who also happens to be a big fan of his chocolate chip cookies.

You can order Fron’s "Insanely Awesome Bakery" products online at www.insanelyawesomebakery.com . He can ship throughout Illinois. He also has a stand, every Saturday, at the Evanston Famer’s Market.

