Expand / Collapse search

Johnson, Pritzker attend anti-violence convention after deadly North Side shooting

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Updated 6:22PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

Gov. Pritzker, Mayor Johnson attend anti-violence convention following deadly North Side shooting

Following a deadly shooting outside a North Side Chicago high school, community groups are looking for solutions.

CHICAGO - Following a deadly shooting outside a high school on Chicago's North Side, community groups are looking for solutions.

On Thursday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson were in attendance at the Chicago CRED Community Violence Interruption Convention.

Many of the participants were there to quell gang violence in neighborhoods, and some learned how to best help families during the grieving process.

Related

CPS student killed, 2 others wounded in Edgewater shooting: 'No parent should have to bury their child'
article

CPS student killed, 2 others wounded in Edgewater shooting: 'No parent should have to bury their child'

One Chicago Public Schools student was killed, and two others were wounded in what police believe was a targeted shooting Wednesday afternoon in the city's Edgewater neighborhood.

Hundreds of violence interrupters poured into the South Shore Cultural Center. The theme of the meeting was "Scaling Community Violence Intervention for a Safer Chicago."

Their plan for 2024 is to scale up programs in up to three neighborhoods and add more each year when more funding becomes available.

Gov. Pritzker also took time to speak about what his office has done to curb the violence in Chicago. Mayor Johnson also spoke.