Grand Lux Cafe in Chicago to close its doors for good

article

The Grand Lux Cafe in Chicago is closing its doors after 21 years.

The restaurant, located at 600 N. Michigan Avenue, made the announcement on Thursday stating that its last day of service will be Dec. 24.

"We are working with our staff to help them transition to other opportunities in one of our nearby concepts. We have enjoyed being a part of the downtown Chicago community and hope that our guests will continue to dine with us at our other restaurants in the area," a spokesperson for the restaurant said.

In addition to Chicago, the chain also has locations in Florida, Nevada, New Jersey, New York and Texas.