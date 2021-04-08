Grandfather of Kayden Swann charged as police continue to investigate Lake Shore Drive shooting

New details have surfaced about what happened this week when a toddler was shot on Lake Shore Drive.

Police now say they do not know if a man charged with a gun offense, who was driving the car 1-year-old Kayden Swann was in, actually fired any shots.

Jushawn Brown has been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Court documents say Brown is Kayden's grandfather and that on Tuesday morning, he was driving on Lake Shore Drive with his girlfriend and the child when an SUV merging into the same lane almost hit him.

Brown and the driver of the SUV, who as of now is an uncharged offender, exchanged words. Then, court documents say, the driver of the SUV pulled out a gun.

According to court documents, Brown then placed his gun on his lap and tried to drive away while the SUV followed. The driver of the SUV then fired several shots, one of them shattering the rear passenger window and striking Kayden in the head.

Jushawn Brown (left) and Kayden Swann | Chicago police and Legal Help Firm

Court documents also say all shell casings that police recovered from the scene were fired from the same gun and that it was not Brown's.

On Thursday afternoon, police shut down a portion of Lake Shore Drive to canvass the area.

Police say it has not been concluded if Brown fired any shots and that the investigation is ongoing.

Kayden was rushed to the hospital by a Good Samaritan and remains in critical condition in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Lurie Children's Hospital.

Doctors said Thursday that as of Wednesday night, they were successful in lifting some of the sedation medication Kayden required to protect his brain and that they are pleased to see the boy make some recovery as he is demonstrating some return in brain activity.

According to court documents, Brown has two misdemeanor convictions and does not have a valid Firearm Owner's Identification card nor a valid Concealed Carry license. His next court date is set for April 14th.