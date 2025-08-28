Another Chicago suburb cracks down on electronic scooters, bikes

The Brief Grayslake police will begin enforcing state laws on e-scooters and e-bikes, focusing on unsafe or reckless use. E-scooters are prohibited under Illinois law, while e-bikes are allowed but must follow bicycle rules, with all motorized vehicles barred from village bike paths and sidewalks. Officials say enforcement will emphasize education and safety as similar crackdowns spread to nearby suburbs.



Grayslake will begin enforcing state laws on electric scooters and electric bikes, with a focus on unsafe or reckless use, officials said.

What we know:

The village board recently directed the police department to step up enforcement in the interest of public health and safety.

Officials emphasized that the effort targets dangerous behavior rather than the use of the vehicles themselves.

Under Illinois law, e-scooters are prohibited in Grayslake, while e-bikes are allowed but must follow bicycle rules. Gas-powered dirt bikes remain banned. Local ordinances also bar any motorized vehicles — including e-bikes and e-scooters — from village bike paths and sidewalks, a rule that has been on the books for years.

Officials said the village may consider local ordinances in the future but will remain consistent with state regulations.

Big picture view:

The warning from officials follows similar crackdowns on groups of e-bike riders in Elk Grove Village and Lombard.

Earlier this month, Lombard police warned residents about organized "street takeovers" involving groups of 30 to 40 riders on e-bikes, e-scooters, dirt bikes and other motorized devices.

What you can do:

Residents with questions or concerns about reckless use of e-scooters or e-bikes can contact the Grayslake Police Department at (847) 223-2341 for non-emergencies or call 911 in emergencies.