Man shot after handing over property in robbery, Chicago police say

The Brief A 44-year-old man was shot during an armed robbery on Chicago’s South Side. Despite complying with the robber’s demands, the man was shot multiple times. The victim is in good condition, and no suspects are in custody.



Chicago police are investigating after a 44-year-old man was shot during an armed robbery Saturday on the city’s South Side.

The incident took place in the 7200 block of South Dobson between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.

According to police, the victim was in an alley when an armed man approached and demanded his property. The victim complied, but the robber still opened fire, striking him in the shoulder, back, and hand.

The man managed to transport himself to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he was reported to be in good condition.

Police said no suspects are in custody. The investigation is ongoing.