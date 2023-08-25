Gresham shooting leaves man wounded: police

A 47-year-old man was shot on a sidewalk in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood Friday morning.

Police say the victim was walking on South Peoria Street near West 78th Street around 2:30 a.m. when he was struck by gunfire.

The victim was transported to St. Bernard's Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the ankle.

The man refused to speak to police about the incident.

No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.