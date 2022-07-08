Griner's wife, Sharpton fight for WNBA star's release from Russian prison while in Chicago

Rev. Al Sharpton joined Brittney Griner’s wife, along with WNBA executives and players, as All Star festivities kicked off Friday in Chicago.

Cherelle Griner said this was a "gut-wrenching time for our family." She's referring to her wife, WNBA superstar Brittney Griner, being imprisoned in Russia.

Rev. Sharpton said, "it’s time to bring BG home."

The iconic Civil rights leader called Griner a global role model, one that sees Russian fans no different from her U.S basketball lovers.

"Brittney Griner has played all over the world, even when some would not go to Russia, she would go," Sharpton said.

In a handwritten note to President Joe Biden this week, Griner said, "I realize you are dealing with so much but please don’t forget about me and the other detainees."

At a press conference in the South Loop, Griner’s wife, Cherelle, said President Biden called her and assured he was exhausting every resource to bring Griner home.

"I believe every word she said (in her letter) he understood. He saw her as a person, which was her biggest cry in her letter," said Cherelle Griner.

The seven-time WNBA All Star and two-time WNBA defensive player of the year has been in Russian custody for nearly five months. Customs agents claim they found vape cartridges and cannabis oil in Griner’s luggage.

In court Thursday, the WNBA star plead guilty to drug charges but also said she never intended to break the law. If convicted, Griner faces up to 10 years in prison.

There have been talks of a prisoner trade if the U.S agrees to free a Russian arms leader, convicted of conspiring to sell weapons to a group viewed as terrorists by the U.S.

Griner’s supporters say she’s being used as a political pawn. Rev. Sharpton is trying to coordinate a trip to Russia for faith leaders to pray for Griner.