Ground stop issued at O'Hare airport due to storms

The Brief Thunderstorms prompted a ground stop at O'Hare Airport Friday morning, halting landings and departures around 8:30 a.m., according to the FAA. The ground stop is expected to last until 9:30 a.m., with nine flights canceled so far and average delays under 15 minutes. Storms moved through the area ahead of a forecasted rise in temperatures into the 90s.



For more flight information and updates, visit the National Airspace System Status website.