Local group wants to change river-dyeing tradition in Chicago

Thousands of people will cheer on Saturday as the Chicago River turns green for the annual St. Patrick's Day tradition.

The tradition is more than 60 years old, but the group "Friends of the Chicago River" is suggesting it may be time to change it.

The group said they understand this is a beloved tradition and to replace it, they need "another marvel that can capture the magic, but would treat our recovering river as a valued natural resource - not just the backdrop for fun."

The group is asking for new ideas from the public that could replace the tradition.