A 30-year-old man was walking toward his car when he was hit by gunfire on Chicago's West Side Thursday morning.

The victim was in the 300 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue in the West Garfield Park neighborhood when he was struck twice in the arm and once in the back around 2 a.m.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he is listed in good condition.

There is no one in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.

