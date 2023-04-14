Gunman shoots, robs man in Hyde Park: police

A 35-year-old man was shot and robbed in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood Friday morning.

Police say the victim was walking on the sidewalk in the 5200 block of South University Avenue when someone in a dark sedan approached the victim, pulled a handgun and demanded his property.

The gunman then fired at the victim multiple times and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The victim was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest.

No arrested have been made. Area One detectives are investigating.