Gunman sought in deadly Lincoln Square shooting

Chicago police are trying to identify a gunman who shot and killed a man Monday morning in the Lincoln Square neighborhood.

Video shows a gunman exit a light-colored sedan in the 2600 block of West Catalpa Street and approach 59-year-old Rae Park around 7 a.m.

The gunman shoots Park and returns to the car which speeds away.

Park was transported to Saint Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The gunman was wearing a dark hoodie with a light-colored logo, dark pants and white gym shoes, according to police.

Anyone with information on the shooting or suspect is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8261.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.

