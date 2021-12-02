Gunman sought in deadly Lincoln Square shooting
CHICAGO - Chicago police are trying to identify a gunman who shot and killed a man Monday morning in the Lincoln Square neighborhood.
Video shows a gunman exit a light-colored sedan in the 2600 block of West Catalpa Street and approach 59-year-old Rae Park around 7 a.m.
The gunman shoots Park and returns to the car which speeds away.
Park was transported to Saint Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The gunman was wearing a dark hoodie with a light-colored logo, dark pants and white gym shoes, according to police.
Anyone with information on the shooting or suspect is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8261.
The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
Advertisement
Chicago police released an image of a car that was used in the fatal shooting of a man Monday in the Lincoln Square neighborhood.