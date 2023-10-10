Gunmen stick up 6 overnight on Chicago's Northwest Side

Six people were robbed at gunpoint in four separate incidents overnight across Chicago's Northwest Side.

In three of the robberies, a white sedan pulled up and four-to-five males exited the vehicle, two of them with rifles and the other two armed with handguns, before demanding their property from the victims. In one case, a suspect struck the victim in the face before stealing her stuff.

The robberies happened at the following times and locations:

A 29-year-old man was robbed around 10:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of West Thomas Street in Ukrainian Village

Three males were robbed around 10:32 p.m. in the 2900 block of North Albany Avenue in Logan Square

A security guard was hit and robbed while entering a residential building around 10:$5 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Warren Boulevard on the Near West Side.

Just after midnight, a 45-year-old man was approached by two gunmen who demanded his property in the 1700 block of West Armitage Avenue in Bucktown. After stealing from him, the suspects ran off eastbound and got into a black Chrysler 300 that drove off eastbound on Armitage Avenue.

No one is in custody in any of the robberies. Area Three and Area Five detectives are investigating.