'Halloweek' returns to Chicago for third straight year

Chicago Halloweek is returning to the city for a third straight year!

‘Halloweek’ brings together city departments, corporations and community-based organizations to plan Halloween-related activations for residents, city officials said.

"After two successful years, the City of Chicago is ready to celebrate Halloween through 'Halloweek' once again," said Mayor Lori Lightfoot. "This week-long celebration, hosted across all parts of our city, will give children, their families, and residents of all ages fun and safe activities to participate in."

Activities for Halloweek will begin Oct. 22, with the Upside Down Parade that will be held from 12 to 3 p.m. in Washington Park. It will be presented by the city and LUMA8, and sponsored by Blommer Chocolate Company.

Attending families will be in the parade and will walk through the park in costume to view different forms of entertainment, including dancers, acrobats and puppetry.

Kids will also receive a complimentary goodie bag as they exit the route.

Blommer Chocolate Company will be giving away thousands of children’s costumes at the entrance to the event and will host a job fair area for those interested in working in their Chicago factory, city officials said.

Chicago Halloweek will continue throughout Oct. 24 to Oct. 28 with 10 community "Halloweek on the Block' events, and additional trick-or-treating and Halloween-themed programs, officials said.

On Oct. 29, the 8th Annual Arts in the Dark Parade will take place on State Street from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. between Lake and Van Buren.

The parade will feature cultural organizations and artists from all across the city.

All events will be searchable on ChicagoHalloweek.org and the My CHI. My Future. mobile app.