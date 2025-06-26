Hanover Park teenager charged after vehicle crash in November

The Brief Hanover Park teen Adrian Pleban has been charged with two counts of reckless homicide and two counts of aggravated reckless driving causing great bodily harm. The charges come from allegedly crashing his vehicle into another, causing the death of the other driver back in November 2024. Pleban is scheduled to appear in court on July 21.



A Hanover Park teen turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday, months after allegedly crashing his vehicle and causing the death of another driver.

What we know:

Adrian Pleban, 18, allegedly drove a 2013 BMW 328I southbound on Gary Avenue at 80+ mph, according to a statement from the DuPage County State's Attorney.

Last November, Pleban allegedly failed to slow down in time and crashed into a 2022 Ford Bronco, causing the female driver of the vehicle to sustain injuries that led to her death, while also causing serious injuries to the passenger of the vehicle.

Pleban turned himself in to the authorities on June 25, and was released following his first court appearance, with the condition that he could not operate a motor vehicle.

He was charged with four felonies, including two counts of reckless homicide and two counts of aggravated reckless driving causing great bodily harm in court, according to prosecutors.

Adrian Pleban | DuPage County State's Attorney

What we don't know:

The identities of the victims involved in the crash besides Pleban have not been released.

The condition of the passenger of the Ford Bronco has not been revealed.

What's next:

Pleban is scheduled to appear in court again on July 21, 2025, in front of Judge Ann Celine O’Hallaren Walsh.