Happy Birthday, Cole! Suburban boy battling leukemia gets almost 3,000 birthday cards from strangers

A suburban boy who is having a tough year has been flooded with birthday cards.

Cole Magnus of Downers Grove has leukemia and the chemotherapy has been hard. The treatments made a 3rd birthday party impossible.

His family asked for birthday cards instead, and strangers have sent almost 3,000 so far.

"I just couldn't even believe it," said his mom, Brittany Magnus. "The fact that so many people took time out of their day to pick out a special card, go to the post office. All these people did it for Cole."

Brittany said that Cole really likes the cards that light up and play music. He loves the cards that are handmade by other children.

"I'm so thankful," she said. "They certainly brightened all of our days."

You can send a card to Cole at PO Box 4408, Lisle IL 60532.

