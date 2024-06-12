Hard Rock Casino Rockford announces grand opening date

article

Hard Rock International announced the grand opening date for its permanent Rockford facility this week.

Hard Rock Casino Rockford’s permanent facility, located at 7801 E. State St., will open to the public on Aug. 29, unveiling more than 175,000 square feet of gaming, retail and dining options as well as a Hard Rock Live entertainment venue that can accommodate up to 2,000 guests for various concerts and performances.

"We are extremely proud of our team members who helped make our initial Opening Act location a success, and we welcome all those new to the team who have worked so hard preparing for this long-awaited day," said Geno Iafrate, President of Hard Rock Casino Rockford. "It’s been 30 years in the making for Rockford and the wait is over. We are excited to welcome guests to our house to showcase and expand the legendary Hard Rock brand."

Hard Rock said it will hire more than 400 additional people to staff the new casino.

The casino will officially open at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29.