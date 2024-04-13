WATCH LIVE: Chicago police give update on mass shooting in Back of the Yards

At least seven people were shot, including three children, in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Saturday night.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near 52nd and Damien.

Details on what led to the shooting or more details are limited at this time.

We've heard reports of 10 ambulances in the area following the shooting, but this has not yet been confirmed.

FOX 32 has a crew at the scene working to learn more. We'll bring more details as they become available.