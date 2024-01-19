Heavy snow impacts commute for residents in Chicago suburbs

The northern suburbs got enough snow to make for difficult drives before the snow plows hit the street Friday morning.

Drivers told FOX 32 that just getting to the expressway took forever. Tollway and municipal plow trucks tried to keep up with the falling snow.

However, the cold temperatures made roads slick — even when plowed.

At the Lake Forest Oasis, drivers were filling up on windshield wiper fluid.

One driver said the price for a gallon of blue fluid was $5.79. He filled the reservoir because of how much he had used to get to the oasis.

"Better to do it before it is needed," the driver said.

Another driver heading to Elgin decided to stay on the Toll Road since it was plowed, rather than take the back roads.