Helicopter lands on Chicago golf course after mechanical problem

A helicopter had to make an emergency landing at a golf course on Chicago’s South Side Monday evening.

Chicago firefighters responded to the scene at the Jackson Park Golf Course at 6401 South Richards Drive.

What we know:

The helicopter had to land due to a mechanical problem.

The Chicago Fire Department said it was a controlled landing and that it landed near the first hole.

First responders were checking on the occupants.

What we don't know:

It was unclear what the nature of the mechanical problem was or how many people were inside the helicopter at the time of the landing.