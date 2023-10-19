Here's how you can find the best fall foliage hot spots in Cook County

The Forest Preserves of Cook County is helping visitors find the closest fall color hot spots in the area!

With the help of a new interactive web map feature, visitors can now find spots in Cook County that will most likely feature dramatic fall colors.

"This new filter makes it easier for folks to find fabulous fall foliage near them," says Forest Preserves of Cook County General Superintendent Arnold Randall. "The new Fall Color web map filter, plus a smartphone or other device, makes planning a fall color adventure close to home that much easier."

This is the first update to the interactive web map, which was created in 2021. The app is primarily used to help visitors locate forest preserve locations, trails and activities available throughout 70,000 acres of natural public land in Cook County.

In order to find hot spots of fall foliage, pull up the web map, let your phone share your location and select ‘Fall Colors’ in the activity list.

Forest preserve officials said the following locations are great places to start to find fall color: