Venezuelan gang leader arrested in Georgia on Chicago murder, kidnapping charges: DOJ

A high-ranking member of the Venezuelan street gang Tren de Aragua was arrested Thursday in Georgia on a Chicago arrest warrant, authorities said.

What we know:

Ricardo Gonzales, 32, was wanted by the Chicago Police Department on a kidnapping warrant and probable cause for two counts of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The charges stem from a Jan. 28 incident when Gonzales allegedly kidnapped three women, took them to an alley on Chicago's South Side and shot them in the head.

Two of the women died at the scene, while the third victim was shot in the face and chest. She survived and called 911, the DOJ said.

According to a previous FOX 32 report, the two deceased victims were identified as 37-year-old Oriana M. Rodriguez Perez and 39-year-old Yeris Norelis Jimenez Castillo, of Chicago.

What they're saying:

"This defendant’s crimes against American women are horrific, and he is exactly the type of Alien Enemy the Trump administration is fighting to remove from this country in order to make America safe again," said Attorney General Pamela Bondi.

"This case is a reflection of the tireless work the U.S. Marshal Service and partnering agencies put in to make sure justice has its day in court," said USMS Acting Director Mark Pittella. "Every arrest contributes to safer communities and demonstrates our unwavering commitment to protecting the public."

What's next:

Gonzales was booked into the Cobb County Jail in Georgia, where he awaits extradition to Chicago.

During his arrest, five others were also taken into custody and transferred to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facilities. Authorities have not released details on the additional arrests.