High-speed chase on I-94 ends with recovery of machine gun, nearly $16K in cash

Authorities in Indiana said a machine gun was recovered from a vehicle involved in a high-speed pursuit in Porter County early Monday morning.

Indiana State Police announced charges against two 19-year-old men who allegedly led troopers on a pursuit that reached speeds in excess of 100 mph on Interstate 94, according to a statement.

Around 4 a.m., an Indiana state trooper clocked a white Audi driving 110 mph through a construction zone on eastbound I-94 near the border of Lake and Porter counties, the statement said.

After initiating a traffic stop, the trooper approached the Audi, but it took off at a high rate of speed, authorities said.

The trooper pursued the car, which pulled over again before it sped away and crossed multiple lanes of traffic.

A semi that was traveling in the same direction struck the Audi, which came to rest on the ramp to the Burns Harbor and Porter exit. The semi-driver was uninjured in the accident, police said.

The driver, Brandan Williams of Rockford, began to struggle with the trooper before he was taken into custody. As police searched the Audi, they found a fully automatic Glock 45 9mm with a switch and $15,980 in cash.

Williams was taken to the Porter County Jail where he was charged with two felonies, including possession of a machine gun and resisting law enforcement, and two misdemeanors.

The passenger, Marega Yussuf of Chicago, was also taken to Porter County Jail and was charged with felony possession of a machine gun.