Woodridge man denied pre-trial release after leading police on 3 high-speed chases

A Woodridge man has been denied pre-trial release after being charged with fleeing from police at high speeds three times in a single day.

Jason Wesley, 32, allegedly led police on three chases in a period of 6 hours from Saturday night to Sunday morning, two of which he exceeded speeds over 100 mph, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office.

Around 11:41 p.m., Carol Stream police attempted to stop Wesley near North Avenue and Schmale Road. Instead of stopping, Wesley allegedly sped away eastbound on North Avenue, reaching 109 mph in a 45-mph zone. The pursuit was called off for safety reasons after nearly 2 miles.

Wesley was later spotted by Wheaton police at 1 a.m. on Sunday, but he fled again when they tried to stop him. Several hours later, Elmhurst and Villa Park police also attempted to stop Wesley, but he evaded them after a 12-mile chase reaching speeds of 114 mph. Police terminated their pursuit near Busse Road and Central Road.

Wesley was eventually found hiding in a vacant room at the Comfort Suites in Lombard and taken into custody without incident, officials said. At the time, he was already out on pre-trial release for multiple order of protection violations.

Wesley appeared in court Tuesday to face one charge of Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding a Police Officer, a Class 4 felony. He was also ordered to be detained for two prior violations of an order of protection cases.

"Over the past few months, this individual has tormented an innocent victim by allegedly violating a court issued order of protection," Carol Stream Police Chief Don Cummings said. "To magnify his criminal acts, it is alleged that Mr. Wesley would repeatedly flee from law enforcement in such a reckless manner that he regularly jeopardized the safety of our community."

Wesley's next court appearance is set for Aug. 5, before Judge Michael Reidy.