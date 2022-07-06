Highland Park High School offering mental health services after parade shooting

Highland Park began picking up the pieces Wednesday afternoon after a mass shooting killed seven and wounded dozens of others on the Fourth of July.

Families were recovering the items they left behind along the parade route as they ran from the gunfire. Counseling services are also being offered, along with other support.

The FBI has opened a "Family Assistance Center" at Highland Park High School to provide mental health services and government aid to community members.

The site will support anyone of any age who is experiencing emotional distress from Monday’s horrific shooting.

The FBI’s "Victim Service Response Team" is on hand to help.

The center will be open until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Counselors are ready to listen and assist community members as they process what they witnessed and felt.

Meanwhile, neighbors are joining together to support family, friends and strangers during this very difficult road to healing.

"Just brought over some water, hot wheels, and stuffed animals that I saw they were asking for on my Facebook feed. I was at the parade with my family, I have two young kids so it’s been rough and pretty traumatic… we’re doing ok, but I’ve been scrolling through my Facebook feed, reading everybody’s stories, one is more horrific than the next. Just what is amazing is the community banding together and helping each other and I just want to do something to help and so this was kind of the first very, very small step but something that I could just really quickly do," said Michelle Gerstin.

In addition, once personal belongings that were left downtown within the police perimeter are collected and evaluated by investigators, residents can come to the high school to claim those items.