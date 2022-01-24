Highland Park to decide Monday night whether or not to keep proof of vaccination mandate

The village board of Highland Park will decide Monday night whether to keep the mandate that requires people at restaurants and gyms to be vaccinated.

People against the mandate held a rally over the weekend.

Highland Park has one of the highest vaccination rates in Illinois.

More than 94 percent of the eligible population in Highland Park has had at least one vaccine dose. Eighty-two percent are fully vaccinated.

Because of the COVID surge late last month, Highland Park restaurants have been under an emergency order requiring them to check customers' vaccination status. That emergency order expires Monday, so the city council will vote in the evening whether to extend it.

There is a group called "Take Back our Town" – which has been very vocal against restaurants requiring proof of vaccination. They sent out a collage of photos of Highland Park restaurants, taken Saturday between 4 and 6 p.m., showing a number of the restaurants sitting empty.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

While the Highland Park mayor says the measure is designed to stop the spread and ease pressure on the healthcare system, those against it call it a privacy violation, an over-step and a violation of basic freedoms.

"I think the City Council is showing us how they can exert their power over us; and it's up to us to say 'no thank you,'" said Suzanne Wahl of Take Back Our Town.

Advertisement

The special meeting to vote on whether to extend the emergency order in Highland Park started around 5:30 p.m.