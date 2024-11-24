Holiday chaos in Chicago: Teen gatherings, shooting near Macy’s disrupts festivities

The Brief Holiday season violence: Chicago’s holiday festivities turned chaotic as a 19-year-old woman was shot near Macy’s on State Street following the Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival. Teens seek shelter: Witnesses reported over 100 teens rushing into Macy’s to escape gunfire, with the shooting occurring just before the store’s closing. Weekend disarray: Videos showed large teen gatherings, fights, and unrest across downtown Chicago, including Michigan Avenue and the Loop. Police plan to announce arrests Monday.



Violence marred the kickoff to Chicago’s holiday season as hundreds of thousands packed downtown this weekend for celebrations.

Chaos erupted in several locations, a short time after the Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival on Saturday.

Around 9 p.m., Chicago police surrounded Macy's on State Street after a 19-year-old woman was shot in the leg while walking nearby, authorities said.

Witnesses told FOX 32 that the victim entered the store bleeding heavily near a makeup counter, pleading for someone to call her boyfriend.

The incident unfolded as a group of at least 100 teens rushed into the store, reportedly seeking shelter from gunfire outside. The shooting occurred just three minutes before Macy's was set to close.

It came amid a chaotic weekend of teen gatherings downtown, with video from Chitown Crime Chasers showing large crowds and multiple fights breaking out in the Loop, including along Michigan Avenue, Washington Street, and State Street.

The victim was in good condition as of Sunday. Police will announce any arrests from the teen events on Monday.

