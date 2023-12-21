Holiday travel tips: This is when you should avoid the roads

The holidays are just around the corner, and travel is ramping up on highways all over the country.

Drivers, heads up for this Saturday and next Thursday, a week from today: those are expected to be the busiest days to drive.

AAA says if you do hit the road on either of those days, get your wheels moving before noon, or ideally before 10 a.m.

If you can't, you're advised to wait until after 5 p.m because the roads are expected to be at their worst from mid-afternoon through early evening.

As for air travel: this year will be a near record-breaker. 337,000 Illinoisans are hopping on a plane this holiday season, up 11,000 from last year and second all-time behind the year 2003.

"We always also encourage that people who are flying pack an extra set of clothes and your medication in your carryon bag because you just never know what may happen," said Molly Hart, AAA spokesperson.

Heads up: Saturday, December 30, is also expected to be a massive travel day because not only will people be headed home from Christmas, but others will be heading to places for New Year's.

The motor club advises hitting the road before lunchtime or after 7 p.m.