'Hot Ones' announces special guest for live event in Chicago this month

Stella Artois is teaming up with First We Feast's "Hot Ones" for a live event in Chicago this month.

On Aug. 28, fans will have the opportunity to sample all 10 Hot Ones hot sauce flavors, preview an unreleased episode of the show and more.

The event will be hosted by Evanston native Sean Evans and will also feature special celebrity guest David Beckham.

Leading up to the event, Al's Beef and Do-Rite Donuts & Chicken will introduce special menu items featuring Hot Ones hot sauces. These exclusive dishes will be available from Aug. 7 to 28.

Al's Beef will offer a Hot Ones Italian Beef and combo sandwiches with the hot sauce incorporated in their giardiniera. Do-Rite Donuts will offer a fried chicken sandwich served with their original donut bun topped with a Honey Nugget Hot Sauce.

Fans interested in attending the event can enter an in-store exclusive sweepstakes at Al's Beef and Do-Rite locations downtown for a chance to win seats. Entries are also available on the Stella Artois' website.

The show will be hosted by Stella Artois as a part of their "Let's do Dinner Summer Series."

