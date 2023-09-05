Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Glow Party coming to Hoffman Estates

Get ready to experience the heart-pounding excitement of monster trucks like never before when Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party makes its way to the Chicago area next year.

Fan favorites including Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, Bone Shaker and Bigfoot will take over NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates on Jan. 27 and Jan. 28 for three thrilling performances in the dark.

The performances will feature a laser light show, dazzling effects, dance parties, and exciting Hot Wheels toy giveaways. Fans can also look forward to a special appearance from a transforming robot, along with stunts from the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Freestyle Motocross Team.

Before each performance, the Crash Zone Pre-Show Party kicks off, giving fans the opportunity to access the competition floor for a close-up look at the monster trucks, meet the drivers, and even score autographs.

Tickets are available beginning Friday, Sept. 8 on Ticketmaster, and passes for the Crash Zone Pre-Show Party are available for purchase alongside tickets to the event.

Special pricing for kids is available for all shows. For an up-close and personal experience, fans can join the pre-show VIP Backstage Tour, guided by the hosts of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live. Each pass includes a VIP merchandise bundle.

